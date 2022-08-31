NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in NCR were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of NCR by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 312,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,542,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth about $1,447,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of NCR by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 1st quarter worth about $2,940,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth about $2,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.21. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 66.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 1.06%. NCR’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens decreased their price objective on NCR to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NCR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

