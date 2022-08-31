New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2,177.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 35,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley dropped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

