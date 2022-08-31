Omnia Family Wealth LLC Sells 577 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,894 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.0% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 18.2% in the first quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 12,431 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 416,301 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $128,350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $262.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

