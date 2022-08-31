Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,870 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,153 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Open Text were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 5.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 37,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 187,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 18.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 19,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OTEX shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Open Text from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

OTEX stock opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

