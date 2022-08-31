Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,088 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $657,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 402.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 907,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,049,000 after acquiring an additional 727,079 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 18,672 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTEN. Piper Sandler lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.93.

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.64. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.44%.

In related news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $1,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,801,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,786,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $1,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,801,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,786,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $3,614,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,901,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,357,828.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,404,650 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

