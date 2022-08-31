Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,421 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.27% of Precision BioSciences worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 61,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DTIL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. William Blair downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Precision BioSciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.31. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $176.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.58.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 247.31% and a negative return on equity of 100.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Precision BioSciences news, insider Derek Jantz sold 18,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $38,828.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,055,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,353,658.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Precision BioSciences news, insider Derek Jantz sold 18,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $38,828.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,055,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,353,658.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Alexander Kelly bought 33,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,551.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which T cell, a specific type of immune cell is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

