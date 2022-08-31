Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $51.38

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.38 and last traded at $51.38, with a volume of 32 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PBH. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,337 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,933,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $20,281,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $13,985,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,603,000 after purchasing an additional 236,496 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

