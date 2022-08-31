Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 125,033 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of CommScope worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in CommScope by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 30,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,172,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,981,000 after acquiring an additional 69,527 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,602,954 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,697,000 after acquiring an additional 420,354 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,826,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,160,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,706 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.87. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $16.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 105.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

COMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded CommScope from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CommScope from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Insider Transactions at CommScope

In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 48,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $500,471.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,534.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen acquired 17,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $145,063.57. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,217.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 48,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $500,471.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,378 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,534.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 140,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,176. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

