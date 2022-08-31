Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 41.1% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,941,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,674,000 after buying an additional 564,947 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Teradata by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,321,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,144,000 after buying an additional 268,789 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 398,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,925,000 after buying an additional 242,843 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Teradata by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,454,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,727,000 after buying an additional 163,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Teradata by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 552,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,478,000 after buying an additional 134,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on TDC shares. TheStreet lowered Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Teradata from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Teradata Price Performance

TDC opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $59.38.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teradata

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.