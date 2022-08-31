Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 605.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AX opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.43. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.82 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 16.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AX. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $185,540.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $475,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 516,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,553,061.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $185,540.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,870 shares of company stock worth $851,807. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

