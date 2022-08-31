Profund Advisors LLC Invests $210,000 in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LTC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter worth about $193,000. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a current ratio of 15.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.97. LTC Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.28%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LTC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of LTC Properties to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

