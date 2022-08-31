Profund Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Graham by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC raised its position in Graham by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Graham by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Graham by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Graham by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Graham from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

GHC stock opened at $568.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.02. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $533.77 and a twelve month high of $675.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $579.04 and a 200-day moving average of $590.84.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($12.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $933.30 million for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 4.33%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

