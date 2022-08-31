Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 340.8% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQX. TD Securities decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank downgraded Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial downgraded Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

Equinox Gold stock opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.89. Equinox Gold Corp. has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $9.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

