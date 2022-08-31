Profund Advisors LLC Takes Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWN. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,351,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,906,000 after purchasing an additional 368,677 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 446,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,756,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 339,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,553,000 after buying an additional 15,895 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 121.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,201,000 after buying an additional 174,308 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 306,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,330,000 after buying an additional 15,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.60.

Northwest Natural Price Performance

Shares of NWN stock opened at $48.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Northwest Natural Holding has a twelve month low of $43.07 and a twelve month high of $57.63.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $194.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.51%.

Insider Activity at Northwest Natural

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $59,099.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,590,397. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $59,099.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,590,397. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $76,423.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 171 shares in the company, valued at $9,100.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

