Profund Advisors LLC Takes Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,791,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,016,000 after acquiring an additional 609,720 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 964,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,027,000 after purchasing an additional 52,982 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 5.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 964,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,661,000 after purchasing an additional 52,982 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 317,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 176.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 219,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 140,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRLB opened at $39.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.29. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.87 and a 1-year high of $79.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.28 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRLB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Proto Labs to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

