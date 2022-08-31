Raymond James & Associates Acquires 20,146 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,101 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,146 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ENI were worth $11,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of E. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ENI by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,215 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 30,883 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,840 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 18,117 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 535,850 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of E opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. Eni S.p.A. has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on E. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ENI from €20.00 ($20.41) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ENI from €15.40 ($15.71) to €14.10 ($14.39) in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ENI from €14.90 ($15.20) to €15.70 ($16.02) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ENI from €14.00 ($14.29) to €14.50 ($14.80) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.76.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

