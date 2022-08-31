Raymond James & Associates Buys 1,242 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.05% of Cincinnati Financial worth $11,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,926,000 after purchasing an additional 36,325 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 9.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,376,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $187,166,000 after purchasing an additional 119,114 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.2% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 25,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron acquired 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron acquired 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,528.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

CINF stock opened at $98.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $93.41 and a 12-month high of $143.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.95.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

