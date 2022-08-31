Raymond James & Associates Buys 26,590 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,590 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of Ryanair worth $12,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,465,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $866,255,000 after purchasing an additional 510,683 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,175,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,638,000 after purchasing an additional 285,162 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,585,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,595,000 after purchasing an additional 172,064 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,035,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,964,000 after purchasing an additional 106,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 515,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,936,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Price Performance

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $72.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $65.07 and a 12-month high of $127.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 66.95 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.76 and its 200-day moving average is $82.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Ryanair

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RYAAY. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ryanair from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Ryanair from €20.00 ($20.41) to €19.50 ($19.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ryanair from €19.00 ($19.39) to €19.20 ($19.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.78.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

