Raymond James & Associates Buys 27,710 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,710 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.20% of Medpace worth $11,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 486.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 8,330 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,513,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 22,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,222,911.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,505,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,012,628.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle bought 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares in the company, valued at $799,477,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $150.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.90 and a 200 day moving average of $152.23. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.94 and a 1 year high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $351.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

