Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $11,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 347.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on J. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

Jacobs Engineering Group Trading Down 3.0 %

J opened at $124.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.83. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.11 and a 52 week high of $150.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.