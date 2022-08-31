Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,709 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.49% of Primo Water worth $11,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,782,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,990,000 after buying an additional 4,170,012 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,550,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,997,000 after purchasing an additional 728,532 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,261,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,768,000 after purchasing an additional 26,251 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,494,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,971,000 after purchasing an additional 179,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,920,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,865,000 after purchasing an additional 17,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRMW opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -150.98 and a beta of 1.13. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $20.12.

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.74 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -311.08%.

PRMW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

