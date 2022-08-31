Raymond James & Associates Has $11.30 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,185 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,503 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in HP were worth $11,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,451,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HP by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $254,716,000 after buying an additional 2,061,479 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 183.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133,518 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $77,447,000 after buying an additional 1,381,919 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,495,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,330,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,345 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:HPQ opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 17.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on HPQ. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of HP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.08.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

