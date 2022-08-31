Raymond James & Associates Has $11.38 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.55% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $11,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,169,000 after acquiring an additional 576,467 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,372,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 317,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,641,000 after acquiring an additional 60,437 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,803,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,234,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $180.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.97. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $163.11 and a 12 month high of $223.78.

