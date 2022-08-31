Raymond James & Associates Has $11.47 Million Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,663 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,088 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.17% of MasTec worth $11,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTZ. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in MasTec by 21.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,160,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,123,000 after buying an additional 565,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in MasTec by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,438,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,750,000 after buying an additional 25,110 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in MasTec by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 894,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,568,000 after buying an additional 230,953 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MasTec by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 832,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,781,000 after buying an additional 22,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MasTec by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,222,000 after buying an additional 20,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.18.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $81.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.50. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

