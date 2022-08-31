Raymond James & Associates Has $11.58 Million Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.46% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $11,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion Price Performance

AIMC stock opened at $38.71 on Wednesday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $62.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.25, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Altra Industrial Motion Announces Dividend

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $498.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.