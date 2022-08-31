Raymond James & Associates Has $13.15 Million Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,237 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.11% of Fair Isaac worth $13,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $49,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 103.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FICO. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $546.40.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $455.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $450.22 and a 200-day moving average of $434.98. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $340.48 and a 1 year high of $531.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total transaction of $97,081.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,949.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

