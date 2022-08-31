Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,813 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,703 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.28% of F.N.B. worth $12,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FNB. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter worth $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter worth $47,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 40.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FNB shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Insider Transactions at F.N.B.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

In other news, insider James Orie sold 51,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $652,379.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,626 shares in the company, valued at $275,731.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 124,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,559.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider James Orie sold 51,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $652,379.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,731.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,600 shares of company stock worth $66,664. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNB opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.05.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.04%.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

