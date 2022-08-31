Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,828 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.22% of The Ensign Group worth $11,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 195.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 8,540.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 564.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Ensign Group Stock Down 2.7 %

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $214,099.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,950,999.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $214,099.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,950,999.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $500,996.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,810 shares in the company, valued at $17,782,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,264 shares of company stock worth $888,936. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

ENSG opened at $84.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.29 and a 1-year high of $94.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.60.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $732.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.13%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.