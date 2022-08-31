Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 637,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,829 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $11,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LGI. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 103,869 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 285.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 46,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 34,397 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 57,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LGI opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.61.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

