Raymond James & Associates Lowers Position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,849 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.48% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $12,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYF. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $60,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of IYF stock opened at $74.18 on Wednesday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $67.51 and a 12-month high of $91.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.65.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

