Raymond James & Associates Purchases 13,116 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.17% of Trex worth $12,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of Trex by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in Trex by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 369,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,117,000 after purchasing an additional 78,768 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Trex by 343.4% during the 1st quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 51,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 39,777 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in Trex by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Trex by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 18,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TREX opened at $47.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.78 and a fifty-two week high of $140.98.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.22 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Trex to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Trex from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.11.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

