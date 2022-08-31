Raymond James & Associates Purchases 72,377 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,377 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $11,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 83,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,240.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,210,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,804,000 after buying an additional 758,824 shares during the last quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 93,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $38.15 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.55.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

