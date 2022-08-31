Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 483,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,264 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.77% of World Fuel Services worth $13,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in World Fuel Services by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 15,379 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 299,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after buying an additional 90,353 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 90,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

NYSE:INT opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.31. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 0.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

