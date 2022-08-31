Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 186,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 50,916 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $11,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGK. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 19,986 shares during the period.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $51.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.61. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

