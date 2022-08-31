Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 572,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,007 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 1.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCQ. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.0% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $238,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.92 and a one year high of $21.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.65.

