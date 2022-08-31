Raymond James & Associates Reduces Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.12% of Aramark worth $11,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Aramark by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Aramark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aramark by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Aramark by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Aramark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000.

Aramark Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ARMK opened at $35.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day moving average is $34.66. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 58.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Aramark had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 72.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARMK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

Aramark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Stories

