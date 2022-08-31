Raymond James & Associates Reduces Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,205 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.23% of Hexcel worth $11,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,778,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,333,000 after buying an additional 1,111,217 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,249,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $193,240,000 after purchasing an additional 55,922 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,373,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,775,000 after purchasing an additional 180,375 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,048,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,124,000 after purchasing an additional 622,263 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 5.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,771,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,273,000 after purchasing an additional 92,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of HXL stock opened at $59.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.35. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 55.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $65.82.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.89 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 37.38%.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $152,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,889.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hexcel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hexcel to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Vertical Research boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.30.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Further Reading

