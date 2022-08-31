Raymond James & Associates Sells 13,419 Shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 713,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,419 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $11,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FINS. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Performance
FINS opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.04. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $18.50.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Announces Dividend
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile
