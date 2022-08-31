Raymond James & Associates Sells 2,719 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.13% of Five Below worth $11,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 3.1% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Five Below by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 6.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Five Below to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Five Below from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.58.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of FIVE opened at $129.54 on Wednesday. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $221.00. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.47.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.73 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.