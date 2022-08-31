Raymond James & Associates Sells 348,887 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 553,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 348,887 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.10% of First Horizon worth $12,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the first quarter worth about $2,114,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the first quarter worth about $1,164,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the first quarter worth about $12,108,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the first quarter worth about $63,489,000. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the first quarter worth about $5,695,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 21,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $493,998.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,678,486.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $2,258,691.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,349,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 21,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $493,998.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,678,486.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,803 shares of company stock worth $5,290,499 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

