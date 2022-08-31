Raymond James & Associates Sells 44,639 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,639 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.14% of Syneos Health worth $11,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the first quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $84,060.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,853.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Syneos Health news, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $606,725.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,877.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $84,060.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,853.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,203 shares of company stock worth $1,631,443. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Syneos Health to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Syneos Health to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Syneos Health stock opened at $60.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.84. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.69 and a 52 week high of $104.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

