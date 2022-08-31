Raymond James & Associates Trims Stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 5.80% of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF worth $11,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 50.1% in the first quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 106,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 35,475 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 30,141 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 133.3% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ AIRR opened at $42.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.69. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 12 month low of $36.11 and a 12 month high of $47.99.

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.