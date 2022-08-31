Raymond James & Associates Trims Stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,292 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.12% of MP Materials worth $12,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MP. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in MP Materials by 8.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,993,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,287,000 after acquiring an additional 160,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MP Materials by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,181,000 after acquiring an additional 193,078 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MP Materials by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,359,000 after acquiring an additional 20,937 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in MP Materials by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 719,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,702,000 after acquiring an additional 11,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in MP Materials by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 405,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after acquiring an additional 36,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of MP stock opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.58. The company has a current ratio of 20.39, a quick ratio of 19.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.94. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.48 and a 12 month high of $60.19.

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.75 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 49.26% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,003,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.25 per share, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,884,458.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,003,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,048,951 shares of company stock valued at $191,150,225 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MP. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MP Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

