Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 453,747 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 12,710 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in TELUS were worth $11,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TU. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in TELUS in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TELUS by 2.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,659,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,657,000 after purchasing an additional 98,318 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new stake in TELUS in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in TELUS by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 197,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 22,355 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas purchased a new stake in TELUS in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Stock Performance

NYSE TU opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.33.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. TELUS had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TU has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.06.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

