Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 54,923 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,923 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,335,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,799,000 after buying an additional 208,316 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $886,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

BATS NULV opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.83.

