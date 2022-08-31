Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 550 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $6,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total value of $343,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,659,367.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total transaction of $343,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,043 shares in the company, valued at $46,659,367.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total transaction of $4,156,247.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,306,356.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,482 shares of company stock worth $16,926,370. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $463.17 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $348.02 and a 52-week high of $580.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $452.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $440.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.70.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

