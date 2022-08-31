Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 86,005 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,005 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $7,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSIE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

GSIE opened at $27.72 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.27.

