Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,369 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 25.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 102,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 20,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

DTE stock opened at $131.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a one year low of $108.22 and a one year high of $140.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.59.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 90.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $234,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,471.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,574.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,471.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $747,753 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

