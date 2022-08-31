Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,069 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Tekla Healthcare Investors worth $7,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 7.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 17.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HQH stock opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.80. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $27.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

