Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,165 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $7,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Arista Networks by 445.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after acquiring an additional 45,898 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Arista Networks by 440.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,998,000 after acquiring an additional 56,678 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Arista Networks by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 992,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,690,000 after acquiring an additional 642,998 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Arista Networks by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,327 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,394,000. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $49,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,812 shares in the company, valued at $223,002.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $2,527,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $49,228.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,002.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 479,217 shares of company stock worth $54,100,685 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE ANET opened at $121.10 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.18 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.12. The firm has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ANET. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arista Networks from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.40.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

